Patrick Edwards, 31, of the 1400 block of Youngs Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:39 p.m. May 17 at the 1400 block of Bridge Street, on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Arfan Khan, 47, of Gridley, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:53 a.m. May 18 at the 1200 block of Crest Drive, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.