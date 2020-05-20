Felony Arrests
Salvador Chavez, 35, of Live Oak was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9 a.m. May 19 at Pennington and Luther Road on the charge of purchasing a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rusty O. Chastain, 39, of Live Oak was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:23 p.m. May 19 at the 6000 block of Williston Road, Live Oak, on the charge of possession of an assault weapon with a large capacity magazine and forgery as an ex-felon. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.