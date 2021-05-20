FELONY ARRESTS
Julie R. Stewart, 23, of the 12000 block of Scott Grant Road, Loma Rica, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:30 p.m. May 19 in the 12000 block of Scott Grant Road on suspicion of arson. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael S. Bonser, 53, of the 800 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. May 19 on Chestnut Road on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, and robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Justynia Gonzales, 25, of Elk Grove, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3 a.m. May 19 on Highway 99 just south of Riego Road. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.