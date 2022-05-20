FELONY ARRESTS
Arturo Martinez-Oliveros, 51, of the 6 block of Shasta Street, Yuba City was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:31 p.m. May 19 at 3300 block of Forty Mile Road, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jared Spade, 26, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:05 a.m. May 19 at the 1300 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a firearm as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rolando Vidal, 35, of the 300 block of John Tee Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:02 a.m. May 19 at Percy Avenue and Garden Highway, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dale Careaga, 46, of the 7600 block of Nelson Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:15 p.m. May 19 at the 200 block of River Oaks Drive, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gustavo Rosas, 32, of the 1400 block of Hayne Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:35 p.m. May 19 at the 1500 block of Hayne Avenue, on suspicion of first-degree burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lloyd Jones III, 41, of the 2300 block of Wisconsin Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:05 p.m. May 19 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Clara Heredia-Angeles, 30, of the 2300 block of Birch Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at 6:05 p.m. May 19 at her own residence, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed with the intent to sell. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Castillo, 36, of the 2300 block of Birch Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at 7:36 p.m. May 19 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed with the intent to sell. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Brenda Heard-Duncan, 58, of Paynes Creek, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:32 p.m. May 19 at Garden Highway at Shanghai Bend. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Manjinder Pal, 34, of the 1100 block of Plumas Links Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:13 a.m. May 20 at the 1300 block of Sunsweet Boulevard. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.