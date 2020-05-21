Felony Arrests:
Samantha A. Dean, 29, of the 1500 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:30 p.m. May 20 on Sutter Street on suspicion of burglary and receiving known stolen property. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert J. Lucas, 58, of the 5800 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:25 p.m. May 19 on Lindhurst Avenue on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.