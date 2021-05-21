FELONY ARRESTS
Joseph J.A. Stinnett, 18, of Linda, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:19 p.m. May 20 at First Street and B Street on suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Stephenson M. Harris, 50, of the 1600 block of Ninth Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4 p.m. May 20 in the 700 block of Yuba Street on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, sodomy, oral copulation, and three or more acts of sexual conduct with a minor. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
James E. Staggs, 45, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:01 p.m. May 20 on Shad Road at Highway 70 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert Willey, 62, of the 100 block of El Encino Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:00 a.m. May 20 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and elder abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
James Ambler, 54, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:55 a.m. May 20 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Margarita O. Dominguis, 24, of the 300 block of Alemar Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:47 p.m. May 20 at Erle Road and Griffith Avenue, Linda. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.