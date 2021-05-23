DUI ARREST
Juan Herber Jr., 28, of the 800 block of Olive Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:19 a.m. May 21 at SR 99, east of Riego Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
