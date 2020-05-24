Felony Arrests
Craig Harger, 53, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 11:57 a.m.. May 22 at the 1800 block of Butte House Road on the charge of possession of a dirk or dagger.
Amaya Coble, 19, of Marysville, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 7:35 p.m. May 22 at Spiva and Clark Avenue on the charge of felony burglary and theft. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Caleb Rey, 19, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 10:45 p.m. May 21 at Antonio’s Quick Lunch on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Raynee Hendryx, 32, of Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:16 p.m. May 22 at Grant Way and Live Oak boulevard on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.