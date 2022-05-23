FELONY ARRESTS
Craig Harger, 55, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:30 a.m. May 22 in the 1200 block of Marcia Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of first degree burglary, receiving known stolen property, being under the influence of a controlled substance, two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Roberto Hernandez Lopez, 47, of the 2900 block of Caminito Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:23 p.m. May 22 in the 2900 block of Caminito Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tim Salado Jr., 40, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:10 p.m. May 22 on the Yuba County Government Center in Marysville on suspicion of unlawful possession or use of tear gas, being a felon in possession of a stun gun, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Eddy, 36, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. May 21 in the 1000 block of Tharp Road in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with force likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Rutledge, 35, of the 1400 block of Geneva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:58 a.m. May 21 in the 1200 block of Highland Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, possession of an opium pipe and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kevin Soumpholphakdy, 29, of the 500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:21 p.m. May 20 in the 9800 block of K Street in Live Oak on suspicion of criminal threats and battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Robert Wall, 36, of the 1100 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:30 p.m. May 20 at the Yuba County Government Center in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ashley Stottlemeyer, 29, of the 5300 block of South Butte Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:16 p.m. May 22 on Market Street in Yuba City on suspicion of two counts of being under the influence of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Meng Soung, 43, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:50 p.m. May 22 at Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of an opium pipe and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David Thomas, 46, of the 6700 block of 21st Street, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:33 a.m. May 21 on W. Butte Road north of Pass Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jennifer Northern, 38, of the 10600 block of Larkin Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on Live Oak Boulevard at Queens Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ryan Russell, 25, of the 1300 block of Hunn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:45 a.m. May 20 on Barrington Way at College Hill Way on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, being under the influence of a controlled substance, selling drug paraphernalia to minors, three counts of possession of narcotics and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Shane Preston, 31, of the 6000 block of Vierra Lane, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:40 a.m. May 20 in the 700 block of W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Freeman, 38, of the 5400 block of Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10 p.m. May 20 on Bogue Road at Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher with an enhancement, receiving a second DUI conviction within ten years, driving with a suspended license and violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.