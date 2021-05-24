FELONY ARRESTS
Adam R. Hensic, 41, of the 5500 block of Freestone Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:55 p.m. May 23 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Naqash Khan, 18, of the 1200 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:43 p.m. May 23 at his residence on suspicion of perjury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Surjit Shergill, 40, of the 2500 block of Emerald Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:05 p.m. May 23 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Roy Spencer II, 31, of the 200 block of Eighth Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:51 p.m. May 23 in the 800 block of Jones Road on suspicion of receiving stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ivan Rodriguez, 28, of Clearlake, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:56 a.m. May 23 in the 400 block of Robinson Avenue on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eric Garcia-Vasquez, 26, of the 1600 block of Cumiskey Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:38 p.m. May 22 at his residence on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Cristina Quintana, 40, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:20 p.m. May 22 in the 900 block of Clark Avenue on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dontay McConnell, 23, of the 1500 block of Richards Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 p.m. May 21 in the 1500 block of Anneka Lane on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Melissa L. Brock, 37, of the 1400 block of Stephenson Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:41 p.m. May 23 at Griffith Avenue and North Beale Road, Linda. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Charles O. Caldewood, 48, of Willits, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:04 p.m. May 23 on Highway 20 at Sicard Flat Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Luis Hernandez, 34, of the 2600 block of Drummond Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:34 a.m. May 23 on Highway 99 north of Smith Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gagandeep Singh, 30, of Redding, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:02 a.m. May 23 at Bridge Street and North Walton Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Cashatt, 40, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:24 p.m. May 22 at Pennington Road and Wooley Road, Live Oak. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Orlando Hernandez, 35, of Barry Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:44 p.m. May 22 at Garden Highway and Stewart Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Roberto Saavendra, 27, of the 600 block of Palm Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:36 a.m. May 22 at Plumas Lake Boulevard and River Oaks Boulevard, Plumas Lake. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Thandveer Singh, 28, of the 1400 block of Marble Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:12 a.m. May 22 on Bogue Road north of Highway 99. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan Herber, Jr., 28, of the 800 block of Olive Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:19 a.m. May 21 on Highway 99 east of Riego Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.