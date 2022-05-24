FELONY ARRESTS
Aaron Plumleigh, 33, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:10 p.m. May 23 at Stafford and Plaza, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Luis Quiroz Ferreyra, 29, of the 1600 block of Cattail Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:47 p.m. at State Route 20 westbound and Stabler, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Vicky Keovilayphone, 39, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:12 a.m. May 23 at Highway 99 northbound and State Route 20, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.