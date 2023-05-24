FELONY ARRESTS

Dagoberto Villalobos Escalera, 36, of the 16000 block of Vierra Road, Rackerby, was arrested by the California Department of Fish & Game at 1 p.m. May 23 at his own residence, on suspicion of cultivating and harvesting cannabis plants for sale. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you