Dagoberto Villalobos Escalera, 36, of the 16000 block of Vierra Road, Rackerby, was arrested by the California Department of Fish & Game at 1 p.m. May 23 at his own residence, on suspicion of cultivating and harvesting cannabis plants for sale. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Hector Mendoza, 43, of Richmond, was arrested by the California Department of Fish & Game at 1 p.m. May 23 at the 16000 block of Vierra Road, Rackerby, on suspicion of cultivating and harvesting cannabis plants for sale. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Joshua Eugene Lampe, 36, of the 2400 block of Cheim Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:45 p.m. May 22 at the 2200 block of Cheim Boulevard. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.