FELONY ARRESTS
Tanner C. Ruggieri, 23, of the 220 block of 3rd St., Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:47 p.m. May 24 at his residence on suspicion of false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Simran K. Mahil, 24, of the 2270 block of South George Washington Blvd., Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:07 p.m. May 24 on Apricot Street, Live Oak, on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Fabian L. Villareal, 36, of the 400 block of J St., Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:15 p.m. May 24 in the 4220 block of Sawtelle Ave., Yuba City, on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shane E. Mosley, 48, of the 630 block of B St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on May 24 on Market Street on suspicion of being in possession of narcotics for the purpose of sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sebastian S. Soto, 26, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:28 p.m. May 23 in the 700 block of West Onstott Frontage Road on suspicion of false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amaya Coble, 19, of Marysville, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 7:35 p.m. May 22 at Spiva and Clark Avenue on suspicion of burglary and theft. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Kenneth B. McDaniel, 33, of the 6220 block of McLaughlin Way, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:11 a.m. May 25. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ricardo Ramirez, 27, of the 4830 block of Western Ave., Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:10 a.m. May 24 at Live Oak Boulevard and Laurel Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rodney U. Pasion, 29, of Mather, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:10 a.m. May 24 at E Street and 3rd Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Omar O. Ruiz Lopez, 26, of the 1950 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Linda, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office May 24 at Railroad Avenue and Bogue Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David Vargas Abarca, 24, of the 380 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:34 p.m. May 23. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brian A. Rugne, 57, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:15 p.m. May 23 on Forty Mile Road west of Highway 65. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Amanda D. Norberg, 27, of the 750 block of April Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:43 p.m. May 23 in the 100 block of Sumner St. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Humberto Romo Carrillo, 50, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:59 p.m. May 23 on Forty Mile Road west of Highway 65. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jose L. Garcia Axoxco, 30, of Lodi, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:40 p.m. May 23 on Highway 99 south of Highway 113. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel J. Lopez, 23, of the 1700 block of Chelsea Place, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5 a.m. May 23 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose A. Hernandez, 24, of Woodland, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:05 a.m. May 23. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Richard T. Sitaruk, 22, of Citrus Heights, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:58 p.m. May 22 on Garden Highway, Nicolaus. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Raynee Hendryx, 32, of Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:16 p.m. May 22 at Grant Way and Live Oak Boulevard. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Caleb Rey, 19, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 10:45 p.m. May 21 at Antonio’s Quick Lunch. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.