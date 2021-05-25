FELONY ARRESTS
Ryan Ott, 30, of the 2800 block of Monroe Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:40 a.m. May 25 in the 900 block of Gray Avenue on suspicion of grand theft, burglary, carrying a loaded firearm in public, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alvin D.D. Mosley, 36, of Penn Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:25 a.m. May 24 in the 800 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jorge Escalante Ortiz, 28, of Gridley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:49 a.m. May 24 on Highway 99 north of Highway 70. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeffrey Clayton, 41, of the 800 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:22 a.m. May 24 at Bridge Street and Plumas Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rafael Carrillo-Herrera, 66, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:35 p.m. May 23 on Bridge Street east of Gray Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.