FELONY ARRESTS
Collin Mckinzie, 19, of the 5000 block of Pennington Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:01 p.m. May 24 at his own residence, on suspicion of attempted vehicle theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Manpreet Atwal, 36, of the 10000 block of Wooley Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:12 p.m. May 14 at his own residence,on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ramon Garcia-Ramirez, 51, of the 400 block of Miles Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:12 p.m. May 23 at the 400 block of Bernard. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Uriel Alvarado, 18, of the 1900 block of West Joseph Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:40 p.m. May 24 at the 700 block of El Margarita Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Austin Willis Jr., 59, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:26 p.m. May 14 at Shasta Street and Colusa Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.