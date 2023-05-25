Guillermo Gonzalez-Fernandez 30, of the 3500 block of Dunning Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:37 p.m. May 24 at North Beale Road and Avondale Avenue, on suspicion of buying/receiving stolen property and unlawfully taking a vehicle. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Carlos Leal, 34, of the 9800 block of Maple Park Drive, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:13 p.m. May 23 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a firearm/ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Ruiz, 50, of the 9500 block of Q Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:34 p.m. May 23 at N Street and Fir Street, Live Oak, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between one and five pounds for sale. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Patrick Bradley, 39, of Reno, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:21 p.m. May 24 at State Highway 20 and George Washington Boulevard, on suspicion of reckless evading. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Austin Zimmer-Duncan, 21, of the 1400 block of Fountain Road, Dobbins, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:48 p.m. May 24 on Marysville Road. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Lisa Wehe, 60, of the 1000 block of Meadow Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. May 23 at the 700 block of Lincoln Road. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Stesha Vick, 34, of the 2800 block of Kennedy Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 a.m. May 24 at her own residence. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Devon Malcolm, 19, of the 1000 block of Maple Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:08 a.m. May 24 at State Highway 99, north of Sunsweet Boulevard, Yuba City. The person was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jerry Mallison, 28, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:28 p.m. May 23 at the 500 block of Plumas Street. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.