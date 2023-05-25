FELONY ARRESTS

Guillermo Gonzalez-Fernandez 30, of the 3500 block of Dunning Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:37 p.m. May 24 at North Beale Road and Avondale Avenue, on suspicion of buying/receiving stolen property and unlawfully taking a vehicle. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail. 

