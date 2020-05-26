FELONY ARRESTS
Michael Shanahan, 53, of the 12000 block of James Court, Browns Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:10 p.m. May 25 in the 700 block of Yuba Street on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, cruelty to a child and assault with a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jorge L. Bustamante, 21, of the 10000 block of La Porte Road, Challenge, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:40 p.m. May 24 on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer and battery of a peace officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Charles H. Haff, 45, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:42 p.m. May 22 in the 5700 block of Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Roy L. Horton, 58, of Paradise was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:13 p.m. May 25 on East 11st Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Adam D. Herrick, 24, of the 1000 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:07 p.m. May 25 in the 300 block of North Oliver Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Zachary J. Reeb, 38, of the 4200 block of Rancho Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:04 p.m. May 25 on McGowan Parkway. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
James S. Thomas, 44, of the 300 block of Sixth Street, Wheatland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:42 p.m. May 25 on Highway 65. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Maria E. Schneider, 55, of Lincoln was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:10 p.m. May 24 at the intersection of Loma Rica Road and Marysville Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ivan A. N. Flores, 34, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:01 p.m. May 24 on Catlett Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeffrey E. Fridley, 43, of the 1700 block of Maywood Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:51 p.m. May 22. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.