FELONY ARRESTS
William L. Brooks, Jr., 36, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:44 a.m. May 25 on Garden Avenue at Cedar Lane in Olivehurst on suspicion of two counts of obstructing or resisting an executive officer, obstruction, and inflicting injury on a peace officer’s animal. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jonathan N.A. Halcomb, 24, of the 1600 block of Ninth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7 a.m. May 25 in the 1600 block of Ninth Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of robbery and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.