FELONY ARRESTS

Luis Corona Vasquez, 41, of the 200 block of Anita Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:28 p.m. May 24 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

