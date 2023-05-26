Luis Corona Vasquez, 41, of the 200 block of Anita Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:28 p.m. May 24 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Richard, 30, of the 3400 block of Presley Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:15 a.m. May 25 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Juan Trevino, 31, of the 200 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:28 a.m. May 26 at the 10000 block of State Highway 99, Live Oak, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
James Harmon-Griggs, 31, of Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 7:30 a.m. May 25 at the 1200 block of Meadow Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a firearm/ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.