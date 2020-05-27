Felony Arrest
Alec Bumanglag, 30, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 a.m. May 26 in the 700 block of North Palora Ave. on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
