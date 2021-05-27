FELONY ARRESTS
David H. Slatten, 49, of the 5700 block of Park Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:39 p.m. May 26 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Scott T. Hawthorne, 39, of the 5900 block of Redburn Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:10 p.m. May 26 at Third Avenue and Western Avenue, Olivehurst, on suspicion of vehicle theft and possessing a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jeffrey E. Fridley, 44, of the 1000 block of Laurel Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:47 a.m. May 26 in the 5500 block of Arboga Road on suspicion of vehicle theft and possessing narcotics. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Alberto A. Martinez, 35, of the 1700 block of Aldridge Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:34 p.m. May 26 in the 1800 block of Ramirez Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Aurelio Cervantes-Lozano, Jr., 23, of the 1500 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:39 a.m. May 26 on Lindhurst Avenue at Sartori Avenue, Linda. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.