FELONY ARRESTS
Richard Thomas Dakin, 41, of the 5800 block of Garden Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:57 p.m. May 26 at North Beale Road and Lindhurst Avenue, on suspicion of violating terms of a post release community supervision order. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jonathan Bruce Simonson, 42, of the 300 block of Bouston Drive, Colusa, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:34 a.m. May 26 at Garden Avenue and Feather River Boulevard, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle without consent, evading police, grand theft and violating parole. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jess Allen Brown, 34, of the 1300 block of Hobart Drive, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:20 p.m. May 26 at the 300 block of 6th Street, on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse with forcible penetration of a foreign object. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Randal Nathal Stokes, 27, of the 6000 block of Gosset Way, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:18 p.m. May 26 at the 6000 block of Oleander, on suspicion of assault with force. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Somvang Phabsavanh, 36, of the 4000 block of Laurel Way, Olivehurst was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:13 p.m. May 26 at the 4200 block of McGowan Parkway. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.