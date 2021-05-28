FELONY ARRESTS
Eric Garcia, 40, of the 1000 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:50 p.m. May 27 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amber Wedrosky, 31, of the 1800 block of Villa Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:20 p.m. May 27 at her residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mike C. Arciba, 20, of the 800 block of Cooper Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:32 p.m. May 27 at Clark Avenue and Forbes Avenue on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juliet Wilson, 46, of Santa Rosa, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:03 a.m. May 27 in the 700 block of Woodhurst Court on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Megan A. O’Connor, 28, of the 1900 block of 16th Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:30 a.m. May 27 at her residence on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jonathan L. Becerra, 27, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:13 p.m. May 26 in the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Linda, on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, vandalism, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Alex Gaitan, 28, of the 1600 block of East Lake Court, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9 a.m. May 27 in the 4200 block of Bear River Drive, Rio Oso. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeffrey Langoon, 34, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:46 p.m. May 26 on the 10th Street Bridge. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.