Felony Arrests
Veopasert Saenthavysouk, 38, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 p.m. April 30 at his residence on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael C. Salerno, 50, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:15 p.m. April 30 at his residence on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sandeep Singh, 34, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. April 30 on Highway 20 on suspicion of forgery of a driver’s license or identification card. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christopher Cook, 35, homeless, was arrested by Yuba City Police May 1 at Walmart on felony assault. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brian Watson, 37 of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police at 9 p.m. May 1 at Wilber and Garden Hwy on felony assault and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Anderson, 47, was arrested by Marysville Police at 2:30 a.m. May 1 at the 200 block of E Street on felony corporal injury to a spouse. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert Gray, 31, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:42 p.m. May 1 for removal or disabling of an attached GPS device that was implemented as a condition of a criminal sentence. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Michael Zamora-Ortiz, 24, was arrested by California Highway Patrol May 1 at Hwy 99 at Riego Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.