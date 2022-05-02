FELONY ARRESTS
Gurinder Bhathal, 44, of the 1100 block of Whyler Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:58 p.m. April 29 in the 1100 block of Whyler Road in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Chad Knapp, 45, of the 3100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:44 p.m. April 29 on Highway 99 at Eager Road on suspicion of transporting or selling a controlled substance, possession of a6 ounces or more of a controlled substance for sale, two counts of transporting 1-5 pounds of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, committing a felony with felony charges pending, driving with a suspended license and evading. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ryan Franz, 26, of the 4200 block of Los Coches Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:18 a.m. April 30 on Natomas Road on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, being in possession of an assault weapon and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dustin Brown, 39, of the 2000 block of Daphne Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:18 a.m. April 30 on Natomas Road on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, being in possession of an assault weapon and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David Dean, 35, of the 5800 block of Rupert Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:45 p.m. April 30 in the 300 block of E Street in Marysville on suspicion of grand theft, false impersonation, being under the influence of a controlled substance, committing a felony while released on bail, violation of probation and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Billy Fobbs, 22, of the 6200 block of 39th Street, Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:41 a.m. May 1 in the 200 block of Park Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, possession of narcotics and committing a felony while released on bail. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Mikkel Stevens, 31, of the 800 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:14 a.m. May 1 in the 400 block of N. Palora Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to receive known stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license and evading. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Grace Bryson, 26, of the 4500 block of Ardmore Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:23 a.m. May 1 on Larkin Avenue at Clark Avenue in Live Oak on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of petty theft. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Byrce Boston, 21, of the 500 block of E. Fourth Street, Chico, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:14 a.m. May 1 in the 400 block of N. Palora Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance while armed and bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jeffery Meives, 28, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:25 a.m. April 29 in the 900 block of Grey Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ronald Fear, 58, of the 700 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:48 p.m. April 30 in the 700 block of Main Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Christopher Borden, 51, of the 10300 block of Olympic Boulevard, Truckee, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:32 p.m. May 1 in the 300 block of E Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Marcus B. Maldonado, 30, of the 4200 block of Deanton Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 11:50 p.m. April 30 on Evergreen Drive at Rosewood Avenue in Wheatland on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher with a prior conviction. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Gasper-Nicolas Abelardo Castro, 26, of the 3500 block of Starflower Street, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10 p.m. April 30 on Arboga Road at Plumas Arboga Road in Olivehurst. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.