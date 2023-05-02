FELONY ARRESTS

Stephen Burton, 39, of the 15000 block of B Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:16 p.m. April 30 at South Walton Avenue and Berkshire Drive, on suspicion of first-degree burglary and making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you