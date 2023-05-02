Stephen Burton, 39, of the 15000 block of B Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:16 p.m. April 30 at South Walton Avenue and Berkshire Drive, on suspicion of first-degree burglary and making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jovan Hernandez-Licona, 31, of the 200 block of Percy Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:19 a.m. May 1 at the 200 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Rodriguez, 46, of Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:13 p.m. May 1 at State Highway 20 and Drexler Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.