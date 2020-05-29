Felony Arrest:
– David M. Stumbaugh, 32, of the 1680 block of Eager Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:10 p.m. May 28 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrests:
– Grant J. Brown, 38, of Walnut Creek, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:30 p.m. May 28 on Highway 20 at Marysville Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
–Rupinder S. Dhindsa, 42, of the 3400 block of Richman Court, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. May 27 in the 9400 block of Poplar Way. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.