Felony Arrests
Gustavo Gallegos, 40, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:20 a.m.. May 29 at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at Fire Mountain on the charge of grand theft of a person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Corbette Wilson, 35, Dobbins, was arrested by CHP at 9:55 p.m. May 29 at Indiana Ranch and Fountain House Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Corina Tacardon, 27, was arrested by CHP at 3:29 a.m. May 29 at Hwy 70 at Striplin Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.