Armando Santiago Deleon Jr., 44, of the 1100 block of East 17th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:24 p.m. May 27 at 7th Avenue and Western, suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Victor Arturo Miranda-Jimenez, 29, of the 700 block of Sutter Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:30 a.m. May 28 at B Street and 8th. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Ivan Ramirez Aguilar, 35, of the 5800 block of Riverside Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:09 a.m. May 29 at Bridge Street and Shasta. The person was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Dixon, 63, of Vacaville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:58 a.m. May 29 at State Highway 99 south, north of Sankey Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.