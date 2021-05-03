FELONY ARRESTS
Jesse J. Kopfman, 34, of the 4500 block of Ardmore Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 2:48 p.m. May 2 in the 100 block of Hooper Street on suspicion of possessing an assault weapon, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, altering a tear gas weapon, possessing a large-capacity magazine, and possessing a short barrel rifle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Cheri Glory, 37, of the 1100 block of Forestwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:15 a.m. May 2 in the 1600 block of Oleander Drive on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Justin Russell, 32, of the 9800 block of J Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:06 a.m. May 2 in the 1600 block of Oleander Drive on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ryan M. Wessling, 30, of the 5500 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:25 a.m. May 2 at his residence on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of tear gas. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Enrique Covarrubias, 25, of the 300 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:25 p.m. May 1 at C Street and McRae Way on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jaswant Randhawa, 49, of the 100 block of Brayton Loop, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:40 a.m. April 30 at his residence on suspicion of making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Raymundo Garcia, 34, of the 600 block of Winslow Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. April 30 in the 600 block of Kiley Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Omar Bravo, 31, of the 200 block of 17th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:04 a.m. May 2 at Bridge Street and Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Erma Olivo, 58, of the 9600 block of Cannon Way, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:08 a.m. May 2 in the 9700 block of Cannon Way. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.