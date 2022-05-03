FELONY ARRESTS
Ernest Michael Reyes, 60, of the 3400 block of Sun Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2 p.m. May 1 at his own residence, on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Rafaela Espinoza, 40, of Woodland, arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 2 p.m. May 2 in Colusa, on suspicion of second-degree burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Sergio Salvador Zuccala, 61, of the 700 block of A Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:38 p.m. May 2 at State Route 20 at Plantz Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Salvador Alvarez, 54, of the 4400 block of Martel Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:27 a.m. May 2 at State Route 65 east of Forty Mile Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lorena Stella Valle, 50, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:36 a.m. May 2 at Forty Mile Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.