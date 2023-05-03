Grelin Alfonso Ceaser, 33, of the 1200 block of East 22nd Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:40 a.m. May 1at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Michael John Weiler, 38, of the 1800 block of Baugh Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:13 a.m. May 1 at Food Maxx, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle and obstruction of an executive officer. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Ryan Yardley Ciccone, 49, of the 1100 block of Grand Avenue, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9 a.m. May 1 at his own residence, on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person and negligent discharge of a firearm. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Nicolas Jerome Strauss, 36, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:43 p.m. May 1 at Plumas Arboga/Links Pkwy, on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Samuel Lafayette Hammett, 42, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:16 a.m. May 1 at 9th and Fleming. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Ronald Brasel, 62 of Sacramento, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:44.m. May 2 at 14th and B Street. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.