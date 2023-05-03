FELONY ARRESTS

Grelin Alfonso Ceaser, 33, of the 1200 block of East 22nd Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:40 a.m. May 1at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you