FELONY ARRESTS
Martin T. Bunch, 31, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:35 p.m. May 3 in the 1280 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, on suspicion of second degree robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert M. Gray, 31, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:03 p.m. May 1 in the 1710 block of Charlotte Court, Olivehurst, on suspicion of disabling a monitoring device affixed to his person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Anthony G. Anderson, 47, of the 200 block of E St., Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:34 a.m. May 1 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Debra K. Hendry, 57, of the 5870 block of Riverside Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:54 p.m. April 30 in the 880 block of N Beale Road, Marysville, on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and elder abuse. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
James A. Mims, 39, of the 1680 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:43 p.m. April 30 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.