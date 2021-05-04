FELONY ARREST
Drevon Stanley, 30, of the 600 block of North Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:15 a.m. May 4 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Airaniece Conley, 24, of Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:36 p.m. May 3 at the Yuba County Government Center. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Austin W.A. Moran, 26, of the 1100 block of Jean Court, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:41 p.m. May 2 at Highway 20 and Buchanan Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.