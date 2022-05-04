FELONY ARRESTS
Duane Chaney Jr., 31, of the 800 block of Kimball Avenue, Yuba City,, was arrested by the California Department of Fish and Game at 7:05 a.m. May 3, on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dustin Chaney, 40, of Big Oak Valley, was arrested by the California Department of Fish and Game at 7:05 a.m. May 3 at the 800 block of Kimball Avenue, Yuba City on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and a firearm and possessing a controlled substance while armed. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Thomas Huddy, 40, of the 500 block of Main Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 9:30 a.m. May 3 at his own residence on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to sell. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cesar Perez, 42, of the 700 block of Kiley Avenue, Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:58 a.m. May 3 at the 1600 block of Lincoln Road, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michelle Vass, 35, of the 1600 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:58 a.m. May 3 at her own residence on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cecilia Proctor, 37, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 p.m. May 3 at the 1200 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without owner’s consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sukhvinder Singh, 46, of the 100 block of Rai Estates Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:23 p.m. May 3 at the 1200 block of Crest Drive, Yuba City, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.