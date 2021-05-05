FELONY ARREST
Winston Scott, 53, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:24 p.m. May 4 at Kwik Serv on North Beale Road on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and attempted robbery. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Leland T. Wood, 22, of the 5000 block of Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:30 a.m. May 4 in the 400 block of Ninth Street. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.