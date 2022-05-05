FELONY ARRESTS
Mikel Ramos, 30, of the 600 block of South Industrial Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:25 p.m. May 4 at the 900 block of Tharp Road, on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Misael Cazares, 29, of Stockton, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:20 p.m. May 4 at the 1000 block of Harter Road, on suspicion of attempted burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Leoncio Romero, 52, of the 1800 block of Bix Ox Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:05 p.m. May 3 at Highway 20 and Orange. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.