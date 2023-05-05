Kamrin Robinson, 26 of the 400 block of Robinson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:30 p.m. May 4 on Queens Avenue, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance up to six ounces for sale. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Chung Le, 53 of the 700 block of Allen Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:51 p.m. May 4 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Josafat Soto-Hernandez, 21, of the 3100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:12 p.m. May 4 at his own residence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Karen Sorenson, 59, of the 1000 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:31 p.m. May 4 at 2nd and B Street, Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.