Felony Arrests
Jesus Campos-Figueroa, 25, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. May 5 on suspicion of spousal abuse with the intent to commit great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jatinder Chohan, 42, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 p.m. May 5 at Quick Stop on Highway 99 and Bogue Road on suspicion of grand theft and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Matthew Lewis, 39, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 p.m. May 5 at Quick Stop on Highway 99 and Bogue Road on suspicion of grand theft and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Walton, 39, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 p.m. May 5 at Quick Stop on Highway 99 and Bogue Road on suspicion of grand theft and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christopher Savage, 32, of Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 a.m. May 5 at Walton Avenue and Cherry Street on suspicion of stalking. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lashun Henderson, 35, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:30 p.m. May 4 on suspicion of assault with the intent to commit great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrest
John Banda, 21, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol May 5 on Highway 99 north of Riego Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.