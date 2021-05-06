FELONY ARRESTS
Martin Rivera, 30, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4 p.m. May 5 at Lynn Way and Market Street on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Samuel Delafuente, 35, of the 400 block of Grant Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3 a.m. May 5 at Plumas Street and Ainsley Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Collin Baroni, 22, of the 2600 block of Oak Street, Sutter, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2 a.m. May 6 on Franklin Road at Clements Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shawna D. McDaniel, 45, of the 400 block of Emerson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:10 p.m. May 5 on North Beale Road at Feather River Boulevard. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kenneth B. Jackson, 21, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:15 a.m. May 5 on Plumas Lake Boulevard west of Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ivan S. Shelton, 22, of the 1600 block of Twisted River Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:49 p.m. May 4 on Feather River Boulevard south of Myrna Avenue. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.