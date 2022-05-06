FELONY ARRESTS
David Leon Pate, 53, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:30 p.m. May 3 at the 1400 block of North Beale Road, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while being armed, concealing a dirk/dagger and negligent discharge of a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert Allen Robinson, 64, of the 100 block of Via Flora, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:14 p.m. May 3 at his own residence, on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Patrick Raymond Edwards, 30, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:12 a.m. May 4 at the 1200 block of B Street, on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Derrick David Koehler, 35, of the 11000 block of State Highway 70, Marysville, was arrested by CDC at 7:30 a.m. May 4 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and assault weapon as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juan Almanza Marin, 35, of the 600 block of Evergreen Drive, Wheatland, was arrested by Wheatland Police Department at 9:55 p.m. May 4 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Steve Davis, 51, of Tucson, was arrested by Marysville Police Department at 9:01 p.m. May 4 at the 300 block of E Street, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Franchesca Carolina Hernandez, 20, of Lodi, was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:03 p.m. May 5 at the 5600 block of Arboga Road, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury or death and obstruction/resistance of an executive officer. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tommie Kevin Beardsley, 20, of the 5400 block of Marysville Road, Browns Valley, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 1:52 p.m. May 5 at C T at 6th Street, on suspicion of reckless evading. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jacob Ruiz, 21, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 1 p.m. May 5 at Sutter Street and Aylor Avenue, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and attempted burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angel Stone, 44, of the 1500 block of Leon Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 12:16 a.m. May 6 at the 900 block of Gray Avenue, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Rigoberto Juarez, 40, of the 4300 block of Martel Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:42 a.m. May 4 at State Route 70 at McGowan. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Francisco Stoney Ramirez, 39, of the 1200 block of Williams Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:26 p.m. May 4 at 11th Street and Yuba. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Allan Eugene Robinson, 36, of Brownsville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:23 p.m. May 5 at La Porte Road and Willow Glen. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Leonel Jimenez Lopez, 20, of the 1700 block of Torrey Pine Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:04 p.m. May 5 at State Route 99 northbound and Cypress Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.