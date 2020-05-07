Felony Arrests:

Timothy S. Rodriguez, 21, of Lincoln was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:27 p.m. May 6 on Highway 99 on suspicion of spousal abuse and vandalism. 

He was booked into Sutter County Jail.

Venetia M. Castro, 62, of the 2400 block of Madrone Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:51 p.m. May 5 at her residence on suspicion of assault with a firearm and threatening to commit a crime. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.

DUI Arrests:

Maria E. Gutierrez, 38, of the first block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:37 a.m. May 6 on Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.

–Alexander D. Coffman, 33, of Nevada was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:33 p.m. May 5 on Mathews Lane. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.

