Felony Arrests:
– Timothy S. Rodriguez, 21, of Lincoln was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:27 p.m. May 6 on Highway 99 on suspicion of spousal abuse and vandalism.
He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
– Venetia M. Castro, 62, of the 2400 block of Madrone Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:51 p.m. May 5 at her residence on suspicion of assault with a firearm and threatening to commit a crime. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrests:
– Maria E. Gutierrez, 38, of the first block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:37 a.m. May 6 on Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
–Alexander D. Coffman, 33, of Nevada was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:33 p.m. May 5 on Mathews Lane. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.