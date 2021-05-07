FELONY ARRESTS
Troy Cunningham, 37, of the 400 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:04 p.m. May 6 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christian Manzo, 26, of the 1700 block of Woodland Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 p.m. May 6 in the 200 block of Bridge Street on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Raul Vaca-Carrillo Jr., 34, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:07 p.m. May 6 in the 100 block of Pleasant Grove Road, Rio Oso, on suspicion of grand theft and burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.