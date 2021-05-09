FELONY ARRESTS
Julio Velasco-Barajas, 27, of the 300 block of River Oaks Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 a.m. on May 7 at the 10000 block of Nevada Street, Live Oak, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in a dating relationship, hit-and-run accident causing property damage, obstruction of justice and driving on a suspended license. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nathan Kirk, 22, of the 9700 block of P Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:05 a.m. on May 7 at P Street and Elm on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Alexis Urieta-Gallardo, 26, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:59 p.m. May 7 at SR 99 north of Bogue Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.