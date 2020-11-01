FELONY ARRESTS
Baljit S. Rai, 45, of the 7200 block of George Washington Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, 1:17 a.m. Oct. 30 at Catlett and Pleasant Grove on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Manuel C. Madrid, 48, of the 300 block of Teegarden Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 a.m. Oct. 30 at Teegarden and Shasta in Yuba City on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ryan H. Crouse, 36, of the 400 block of Silva Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2 p..m. Oct. 30 at the jail front window. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Norma L. Gentry, 28, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the jail front window. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Elias G. Chavez, 39, of the 300 block McCrae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the jail. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bradley S. Nydegger, 66, of the 2300 block of Carmelo Way, Yuba City, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Hwy 99 at Bogue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.