FELONY ARRESTS

 

Lacie R. Delany, 33, of the 1400 0 block of Tradewind Drive, Yuba City,  was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, 7:37 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Moose Lodge on suspicion of spousal abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.

