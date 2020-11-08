FELONY ARRESTS
Asaun Lee, 31, of the 100 block El Margarita Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at the 1100 block of El Margarita Road, on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rachel Ramirez, 38, of the 2100 block Stonewater Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at the 700 block N. Palora Avenue on suspicion of abandonment and neglect of children with the intent to cause injury or death. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.