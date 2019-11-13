Felony Arrests
Candelario Vargas Jr., 36, of the 500 block of Bryden Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:52 p.m. Nov. 12 at his residence on suspicion of false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jesse L. Stanley, 37, of the 4300 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:45 p.m. Nov. 12 in the 1800 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Deaunte C. Clark-Cooper, 19, of the 6000 Gossett Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:23 a.m. Nov. 12 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and battery resulting in serious bodily harm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI Arrest
James P. Hubbard, 25, of the 300 block of Pine Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:35 a.m. Nov. 12. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.