Felony Arrests
Cassandra Jeffords, 34, of the 1600 block of Southpointe Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:08 p.m. Nov. 21 on Bouge Avenue at Highway 99 in Yuba City on suspicion of driving a car without the owner’s consent. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brittani R. Ashley, 24, of the 600 block of Gregory Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:20 p.m. Nov. 22 on the 1000 block of Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Julia M. Rapp, 39, of the 2100 block of Covillaud Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1 a.m. Nov. 22 on Highway 70 at Erle Road in Marysville on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia and transporting or selling a controlled substance. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Amanda M. Widener, 38, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:56 a.m. Nov. 22 at Budget Inn in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI Arrests
Dalen T. Hall, 21, of the 600 block of Campbell Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:24 a.m. Nov. 22 on the corner of Fifth and Chestnut Street in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.