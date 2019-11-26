FELONY arrests
Armando S. Deleon Jr., 41, of the 1100 block of E 17th St., Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:19 a.m. Nov. 26 at B Street and 17th Street on suspicion of being a former felon or drug addict in possession of a firearm, possessing ammunition while being prohibited to possess a firearm, and possessing a gun silencer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael A. Knowles, 26, of the 300 block of E 17th St., Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:09 a.m. Nov. 25 in the 600 block of 10th St. on suspicion of indecent exposure. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrest
Jeffrey C. Huber, 54, of the 400 block of Covillaud St., Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:40 p.m. Nov. 25 on Covillaud Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.